Guilty or just numb.

Saturday my dad's ex wife passed away. I fill no sorrow about nor any guilt. When my dad had open heart surgery she would not allow him come home. It was not her responsibility to take care of him. I took him home with me 800 miles from his own house. She gave her children the house, who in turn tried to sale it. I stopped them from selling it and they are caught up in a probate problem. When my dad passed on, I called her just to let her know and she hung up on me.

I now feel guilty for not feeling sorry or sad. In my defense in the last four years I have lost two brothers a sister and my dad and divorced my ex. I have spread the ashes of my brothers and dad in the mountains and arranged a funeral for my sister. I can't go through much more grief, I really can't. I have not had the time to grieve for my own family. I miss them terribly everyday. I still have their phone numbers on my phone. I have my dads cat and my sister's dog. My daughters feel that I should feel sad about this hateful women's passing but I can't.