Spreading the ashes

Recently my little or younger brother,Mark, lost his battle with ALS. He choice to be cremated with no services and for his ashed to be spread in the Smokey Mountains. Today I picked up the ashes and in two weeks I am heading to the mountains where I am going to meet up with my dad to release the ashes. My dad is having a very difficult time and he can't rest until his ashes are spread. My dad has lost four of his six children and has sent him into a deep depression. My dad is 85 and in failing health and I fear if I don't do this I may never see my dad again. My dad's friend has a cabin around Fancy Gap and we are going to stay there. It will be my dad, my two daughter and three grandchildren and we are going to spend about a week there. My dad is going to send me the specifics later this week so I can mapquest it out.. I am hoping that we can heal a little from this. I really need it myself. I got my divorce papers in the mail so that is behind me and surprising enough I was happy to get those papers that means I can move on.