Since I can't post any photo's I guess I will just write. Last year I found three newborn kittens who's mother had been hit by a car so I took all three of them in. I took them to the vet right away and got their first shots and when they were old enough I had them spayed. Yesterday I adopted two of them out and kept one so now I have two cats. Max is my older cat and he is around 10 years old. He is a typical grey and black striped tabby and a great mouser. I found him after somebody threw him out of a moving car. He had been abused as part of his tail was missing and his ear was messed up and he was bone skinny. I took him home that night and fed him and babied him and the next day took him to the vet and the vet thought he was about 10 weeks old. He is deaf in one ear, missing half a tail and is still skinny. He likes to prowl around outside protecting me from the wild beasts. My other cat is Reggie and she is a orange tabby with some main coon in her. She has the most gentile personality and she loves to be babies at anytime day or night. The only thing about her is she can be clingy at times and when I pick up my car keys she will start crying. She has a thing for flushing toilets or running water and has several times jumped into the bath water while I was in the tub. She is a good girl though.

I miss the other girls but I had to do something they were just too much. Little Bear was a long haired jet black cat with a white chin and had the most stunning green eyes. Speedy was all black except for one white toe and a calico eye. Her eyes were golden and at night they seemed to glow. I know they are in good homes and they have had all there shots and yet I feel guilty.