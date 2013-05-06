pElizabeth Smart became a household name after she was kidnapped from her home in Salt Lake City, UT at the age of 14 and held in captivity for nine months. She was forced into a polygamous marriage, tethered to a metal cable, and raped daily until she was rescued from her captors nine months later. [...]/p
Elizabeth Smart: Abstinence Education Teaches Rape Victims They're Worthless, Dirty, And Filthy

Seeded on Mon May 6, 2013 9:47 AM
