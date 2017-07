Last Tuesday I got an early Christmas gift. The week before that my 85 year old dad suffered a massive heart attack and was not expected to make it. This wonderful doctor said maybe I can help. After his heart attack my dad needed oxygen 24/7 and just trying to speak him made him speechless. On Tuesday they opened him up and replaced a heart valve.

I lost my brother Mark earlier this year to ALS and was not ready to loss my dad too.

MERRY CHRISTMAS, HAPPY HOLIDAYS