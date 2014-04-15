Happy, Happy, Happy!!!

Last Tuesday my youngest daughter g.Be birth to her second child, a Little boy by the name of Matteo Arthor. He weighed in at a whooping 3'6" and 16 inches long He was not due until the middle of May so I call him Little Prince. As of today he is no longer on oxygen no feeding tube or no IV and is accepting his Mommy's milk from a special bottle. He was taken out of the neo-natal unit today and put in the step down unit which is a good thing. Hopefully he gets to go home next week so I have been busy trying to find clothes small enough for him and the clothes are so tiny but cute. My daughter has had two still born births in 4 years and I am so grateful for this little guy who was not supposed to survive. I am in awe of this little guy.