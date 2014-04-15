Newsvine

justme-2536406

 

About Articles: 15 Seeds: 43 Comments: 686 Since: Oct 2010

Happy, Happy, Happy!!!

Current Status: Published (4)
By justme-2536406
Tue Apr 15, 2014 4:22 PM
    Discuss:

    Last Tuesday my youngest daughter g.Be birth to her second child, a Little boy by the name of Matteo Arthor.  He weighed in at a whooping 3'6" and 16 inches long  He was not due until the middle of May so I call him Little Prince.  As of today he is no longer on oxygen no  feeding tube or no IV and is accepting his Mommy's milk from a special bottle.  He was taken out of the neo-natal unit today and put in the step down unit which is a good thing.  Hopefully he gets to go home next week so I have been busy trying to find clothes small enough for him and the clothes are so tiny but cute.   My daughter has had two still born births in 4 years and I am so grateful for this little guy who was not supposed to survive.  I am in awe of this little guy.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor