I almost shot someone yesterday

First of all I am not a gun nut. I have a 9 mil that is registered and I also have a CCW and I have taken training on it. Yesterday morning I was on My back porch drinking a cup of coffee and watching the sunrise. AsI went to enter into my back door a man who I don't know grabbed my back door and tried to get inside of MY HOME where my 6 year old granddaughter was sleeping and my elderly 86 year old dad was sleeping. Nobody is going to hurt them!!!! I kept a shovel by my back door just in case and I keep my gun up on a cabinet. He grabbed my shovel and I grabbed my gun and it was loaded and the safety was off. I pointed it at his head and I said you have one second to leave or I will shot you and I don't play games. This tough guy wet himself before he took off running. I was surprised that I was not scared or shaking I was pissed that someone thought they could enter my home and cause harm to my family or myself. My dad had heard the noises and call the police from the other roomand it took them 3 hours to respond and then I had to prove I own my gun legally.