Grandson needs help

Thu Jun 5, 2014 12:27 PM
    I have a very hard time asking for help, but I am asking help for my grandson.  Matteo is 8 weeks and is in the hospital with heart failure.  He has a heart defect known as VSD which means he has a whole in his heart that has to be repaired.  He is underweight and needs to get to 8 pounds for a safer surgery.  I don't know if prayer works or not but right now this little guy can use all the help and prayers out there.  My daughter is a mess right now as well as her husband and I and trying to help where I  can.  Right now I have my 6 year old granddaughter staying with me.  I have a slight head cold and I am not even close to the hospital..  I would really appreciate any prayer, good thoughts or any good vibes coming Matteo's way.     Thank you

