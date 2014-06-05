Grandson needs help

I have a very hard time asking for help, but I am asking help for my grandson. Matteo is 8 weeks and is in the hospital with heart failure. He has a heart defect known as VSD which means he has a whole in his heart that has to be repaired. He is underweight and needs to get to 8 pounds for a safer surgery. I don't know if prayer works or not but right now this little guy can use all the help and prayers out there. My daughter is a mess right now as well as her husband and I and trying to help where I can. Right now I have my 6 year old granddaughter staying with me. I have a slight head cold and I am not even close to the hospital.. I would really appreciate any prayer, good thoughts or any good vibes coming Matteo's way. Thank you