rough times, Good bye DAD

August 8 my dad passed away after a long battle of heart problems. He was 86 years old and had 6 children and he outlived 4 of his sons. His oldest daughter is now in a nursing home with ALS and is not doing well. He was able to see his 20 year old great grandson graduate from college this last April and on August 6th he was able to hold his youngest great grandson for the first time. In October we will scatter his remains in the mountains where my brother's ashes were scattered last year.

I was daddy's little girl even though I am in my 50's and we were very close especially after he came to live with me last year. I have found out that I am the one who will sell his home in South Carolina and deal with the other issues that follow a death. He left no debt and had just enough money for the cremation. I really miss him more then I imagined and frightened to know that soon I will be the only survivor of our family. I still can not enter his bedroom and have to idea what to do with his stuff. I am so grateful that he was my dad. Boy, I really miss him.