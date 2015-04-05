What no Easter Bunny?

Yesterday I went to my grandson's first birthday party which was big deal considering his health issues. My granddaughter who is 7 going on 17 told me she had something important she needed to tell me. She whispered in my ear so her mom and dad could not hear. She told me there is no such thing as the Easter bunny, but her mom and dad would be so unhappy if they knew the truth. She also told me that there was really a tooth fairy because when she lost her front teeth they left her money.