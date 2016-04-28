Newsvine

Chemo and OCD

By justme-2536406
Thu Apr 28, 2016 1:23 PM
    I am now on my fourth week of chemo for early stage breast cancer.  Yesterday I finally had my head shaved and feel naked and found out my head has a weird shape.  This morning at my chemo made of several medications that have some side effects besides losing my hair.  The joint and muscle pain is awful so I take opiods for pain.  I take meds so I can eat without vomiting.  I also smoke something a couple times a day to keep my sanity.

    The OCD has really kicked in.  I have washed every window inside and out, cleaned every closet, every cabinet in the kitchen, the refrigerator and stove are spotless.  It finally came to me this afternoon that I am slowly becoming a headcase.  I think I have a good reason to be a headcase.  In the last couple of years I have lost two brothers a sister, my beloved dad, got a divorce, had all my teeth pulled, got dentures, had to have a full hysterectomy for uterine cancer and now breast cancer.  The doctor tells me I have a 90% cure rate after I finish 8 weeks of chemo and 8 weeks of radiation.  I do get to keep my breast and for that I am grateful.  I am so grateful that my little grandson, just turned 2 is doing very well considering what he has gone through.  I have a 22 year grandson who will graduate from Ohio State with a double major,  a 17 year grandson who graduates from high school who has a full ride scholarship to University of Kentucky and a 8 year old granddaughter how is doing well.  All my grandchildren make me so proud.  For me, life is good.  Sorry about my pity party.😊

