Chemo and OCD

I am now on my fourth week of chemo for early stage breast cancer. Yesterday I finally had my head shaved and feel naked and found out my head has a weird shape. This morning at my chemo made of several medications that have some side effects besides losing my hair. The joint and muscle pain is awful so I take opiods for pain. I take meds so I can eat without vomiting. I also smoke something a couple times a day to keep my sanity.

The OCD has really kicked in. I have washed every window inside and out, cleaned every closet, every cabinet in the kitchen, the refrigerator and stove are spotless. It finally came to me this afternoon that I am slowly becoming a headcase. I think I have a good reason to be a headcase. In the last couple of years I have lost two brothers a sister, my beloved dad, got a divorce, had all my teeth pulled, got dentures, had to have a full hysterectomy for uterine cancer and now breast cancer. The doctor tells me I have a 90% cure rate after I finish 8 weeks of chemo and 8 weeks of radiation. I do get to keep my breast and for that I am grateful. I am so grateful that my little grandson, just turned 2 is doing very well considering what he has gone through. I have a 22 year grandson who will graduate from Ohio State with a double major, a 17 year grandson who graduates from high school who has a full ride scholarship to University of Kentucky and a 8 year old granddaughter how is doing well. All my grandchildren make me so proud. For me, life is good. Sorry about my pity party.😊