Today I was on the city bus after being at the VA, when a man slumped over in hais seat which was next to me. At first I thought maybe he had just fallen asleep. His body started jerkisomeng but not like a seizure and started making gurgling noises. No one but me and a young man tred to help the man. I saw the color in his face change to a rgrayish color. We could not save him and for that I feel bad, sad, angry. I was angry that people were taping this man's death with their cellphones. I never even thought of that. I thought about the you man in tears when we could not save him and now some man's family will be forever changed.