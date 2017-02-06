Newsvine

justme-2536406

 

About Articles: 15 Seeds: 43 Comments: 686 Since: Oct 2010

I saw a man die today.

Current Status: Published (4)
By justme-2536406
Mon Feb 6, 2017 5:01 PM
    Discuss:

    Today I was on the city bus after being at the VA, when a man slumped over in hais seat which was next to me.  At first I thought maybe he had just fallen asleep.  His body started jerkisomeng but not like a seizure and started making gurgling noises.  No one but me and a young man tred to help the man.  I saw the color in his face change to a  rgrayish color.  We could not save him and for that I feel bad, sad, angry.  I was angry that people were taping this man's death with their cellphones.  I never even thought of that.  I thought about the you man in tears when we could not save him and now some man's family will be forever changed.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor